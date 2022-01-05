The Tesla Model 3 is crowned in Spain: it is the best-selling electric vehicle

The coronavirus pandemic caused car sales to plummet in 2020. And last year 2021 was not much better either. But, the latest analysis of electric vehicle sales for last year has left us a very interesting piece of information: The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling zero emission vehicle in Spain.

In this way, a total of 23,686 electric cars have been registered, of which 2,863 correspond to the Tesla Model 3. Second place is the acclaimed Renault Zoe, an electric model that sweeps sales year after year thanks to a quality-price ratio that is very difficult to match and that has sold 2,425 units this year. To the point that in 2020 it was the best-selling electric car in Spain. But this year he has lost his first position, which is once again in the hands of the company founded by Elon Musk.

Tesla regains his crown in Spain

The next best-selling cars have been the Kia Niro, Dacia Spring and Peugeot E-208, with 1715, 1059 and 1029 electric vehicles sold in 2021. Special merit is that of Dacia’s zero emissions, which was released this year at a very attractive price (part of 18,615 euros), making it the big surprise.

Tesla Roadster Unplash

In addition, it should be remembered that the Dacia Spring has been on the market for a few months, so we will have to see how it works in sales during 2022, since for a lower price of 20,000 euros it is a great value to take into account.

But, it has become clear that The undisputed king when buying an electric car in Spain is Tesla and his Model 3. The keys to your success? To begin with, it is the most economical zero-emission vehicle of the North American firm.

With a price of 46,990 euros for the Standard Autonomy Plus version It is a model that offers up to 491 kilometers of autonomy, in addition to reaching 100 kilometers per hour in 6.1 seconds and a maximum speed of 226 kilometers per hour, making it a very complete electric vehicle.

Undoubtedly, a very attractive quality-price ratio, and one of the best options to consider if you are looking for an inexpensive electric car with good autonomy. More, if one takes into account that the deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 are going from strength to strength in our country. Of course, as we have told you, the low price of the Dacia Spring can be a shock that manages to dethrone Tesla once again in Spain.