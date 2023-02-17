the tesla cybertruck changes its front with a monstrous wiper

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated electric vehicles in Tesla is known as Cybertruck. The model in particular is quite considerably behind schedule, but it is true that tests have already begun in real conditions so that the company owned by Elon Musk ends up giving the final touches. This also brings some changeslike the one that seems to have occurred on the front.

The manufacturer is still in time to make significant changes both in the parts, as well as in the interior or exterior of the vehicle, since it was indicated not long ago that it intends to start with Cybertruck production in summer 2023. This means that deliveries of the first models will not begin until next year and the massive construction of this model will not start, which, without a doubt, has the most futuristic look of all those announced by Tesla.

NEW CYBERTRUCK SIGHTING! So much to take in here.. hmmm pic.twitter.com/SMpD1FzZRA

—Greg (@greggertruck) February 9, 2023

The changes that have been detected in the Tesla model

As we have indicated, they are all located on the front. One of the variations is located in what would be the bumper area (just above, to be more exact). So it seems that the headlights are slightly different -the choice would be unconventional finally-, as well as the finish of the body, which would be even more angled than expected, including the grill in this area. Besides, the ground clearance of the vehicle would have been reduced to increase stability when driving.

Plus, the windshield wiper is outrageously bigger than on previous versions of the Tesla Cybertruck, and now almost monstrous. So much so, that to avoid friction and air problems, the element remains in place if it is not used on the side of the front glass -instead of the lower part-. The truth is that you must have a very powerful motor to move it and, really, it would seem much more sensible for the choice to be two elements… But we already know that this company likes to do things very differently.

It is currently a prototype

The model that has been seen with the changes, something that has happened in the Palo Alto area (USA), does not have to be the final version of the Tesla Cybertruck. But with how close the moment of entry into production is, It is not unreasonable to think that the frontal aesthetics of the definitive version is this. And, yes, it maintains that aspect of a futuristic film from the 80s. Therefore, its appeal remains.

