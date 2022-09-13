The teacher uploads my child to TikTok or Instagram, can I refuse?

There are many fashion influencers to whom the computer science professor and judicial expert Pablo Duchement has baptized as “Teachtokers” and the cases that he denounces on social networks are continuous. Not only because of the fact that the faces of the minors appear on a public social network, but also because of the content of the uploaded videos, usually with dances that do not contribute anything to the work environment and with songs that many consider “risque”. This expert explains that these are precisely the most dangerous cases, videos on TikTok in which girls generally appear dancing to songs that sexualize women.

This computer expert explains it on his own blog: “There is a worst version of #TeachTokermuch more contrary to the ethical code of teaching, which consists of sexualizing its content and relating it to its supposed students (songs, dances, poses or even stories that are totally out of place)”

Can we refuse?

The question we must ask ourselves is, Can we refuse the teacher to upload videos of minors to social networks? The normal and usual thing is that there is a delegate or person in charge of data protection in the educational center and it is also usual for the parents or guardians of the minor to sign a consent that authorizes the processing of personal data. In other words, the consent of the legal representatives of minors is required for them to appear in videos or photographs on the Internet. Generally, as some teachers explain to ADSLZone, paper is widely distributed in the center and, in some cases, along with the registration. But always for educational purposes and not on social networks like TikTok. But it can vary.