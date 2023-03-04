5G News
The Tab S8 Is One of Our Favorite Tablets of 2023 and It's $100 Off Right Now

The Tab S8 Is One of Our Favorite Tablets of 2023 and It’s $100 Off Right Now

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy tab s8.jpg
galaxy tab s8.jpg
- Advertisement -

When it comes to tablets, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S lineup has long been among our favorite slates. Several generations have earned a spot on our lists of the best Android tablets, and the best tablets overall, and right now you’ve got a chance to pick up one of the latest models for less. Amazon currently has the base model Galaxy Tab S8 on sale for $599, which saves you $101 compared to the usual price. You can also save up to $111 on select configurations of the upgraded Tab S8 Plus right now as well. There’s no set expiration on these deals, but we’d recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later. 

With an easy-to-use Android OS and Microsoft 365 integration, this sleek Samsung tablet is designed for both work and play. It features a vibrant 11-inch LCD display, and comes with the S Pen stylus (a $60 value) included, which makes it great for taking notes, sketching, marking up documents and much more. Internally it’s equipped with a powerful first-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 8GB of RAM, and while the base model only comes with 128GB of storage, that can easily be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. It also features support for Wi-Fi 6E for lightning-fast web performance, though you’ll need a compatible 6E router to take full advantage of those speeds. With an impressive 10,090-mAh battery and weighing in at just over 1 pound, it’s designed for all-day use while you’re on the go. 

- Advertisement -

If you’re looking for another model, you can check out our roundup of all the best tablet deals for even more bargains. 

