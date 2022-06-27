The survey for programmers that distributes prizes of all kinds

Winning prizes by taking surveys is something as old as the Internet, which is why you have to be very careful with the survey you fill out to prevent your personal data from circulating freely through the hands of hundreds of companies.

With the Developer Economics survey that does not happen, since the objective of this organization is to create reports on the reality of the world of programming, reports created thanks to the results of two surveys each year.

[mb_related_posts1]

The first of them is now available at this link, where we can spend about 30 minutes answering questions of all kinds related to our work as developers.

From the languages ​​we use to the types of projects we carry out, it is data that will be grouped to obtain reports that they always disclose on their page. The information generated helps us to know what professionals program, how much is earned creating Virtual Reality projects, what are the future trends in mobile programming… hundreds of useful data for all those who work in the sector.

To encourage participation, they give away and raffle various prizes, from coupons for software subscriptions to gadgets (mobile phones, consoles and more).

The answers are anonymous, so that at no time will the information sent be associated with your name and surname. The goal is to create global data, not track participants.

To participate: click here