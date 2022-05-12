The surprises that Google showed: its future tablet and the Pixel 7, when will they arrive?

the event of Google that was held yesterday went a long way, since it was quite extensive and both software and hardware news were announced. Among the latter, apart from highlighting the arrival of the company’s first smartwatch, it was surprising that the company itself acted as a leaker and showed some details of its future Pixel 7 and, the most surprising thing: his return to the market of tablets.

The truth is that it is appreciated that the manufacturers do not walk with obscurantism and apart from showing equipment that they put up for sale immediately, they also announce what they are working on… be it obvious or not. And this is just what the Mountain View company has done and, the truth is that it is a success for users. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for the rest to do the same… right?

First details of the Google Pixel 7

To begin with, it has been known that there will be a minimum of two models, the standard and the one called Pro. In addition, the device will have a self-made processor Tensor, but with a renewed version that aims to be more powerful as well as efficient in the energy section. And, how could it be otherwise, the device we are talking about will have android 13.

Google

Aesthetically, the device maintains the pact of its predecessor, and will have a manufacturing in aluminum that will be 100% recycled, and this is excellent news for the environment. A curiosity: the placement of the cameras in the rear area is somewhat different in the location of the sensors, which does not stop anticipating some important novelty. Apart from this, little else has been known, but it’s not bad as a preview.

Back to tablets, good decision…

The truth is that it was weird that Google will not have a range of tablets, especially now that these types of devices are taking very important steps when it comes to becoming a viable option for users -both personally and professionally-. But this will change.

Google

The name of the device will be Google Pixel Tablet, nothing innovative, and it will also have a Tensor processor from the company itself along with Android 13. As far as design is concerned, it is clear that this is a model that will be quite rounded and that it will have quite prominent buttons on the side, with an aluminum finish it seems.

When will we see these products in stores?

Well, according to the data provided by Google itself, smartphones will be presented this autumn next to the tablet, but the first ones can be bought before the end of this year. On the contrary, the Pixel Tablet will take a little longer to arrive, since its launch will take place throughout 2023. Nothing about prices at the moment, of course.

