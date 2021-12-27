The surprise of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is its charging processor: this is the new Xiaomi Surge P1

Xiaomi’s own line of processors, the Surge, receives a new model, this time aimed at enhancing the brand’s fast charging: The new Xiaomi Surge P1 is developed to manage the load at 120 W in single battery cells. As confirmed by the brand, said Surge P1 is included in the next Xiaomi 12 Pro.

There is very little left to know what Xiaomi reserves to start 2022 in style. Or end 2021, that the event of the Xiaomi 12, MIUI 13 and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is scheduled for tomorrow, December 28. Much has been leaked from all devices, also from the software layer, but we did not know anything about how Xiaomi evolves in the field of SoCs development. After the Surge C1, the image coprocessor of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, the Surge P1 is ready.

Charge at 120W for a single battery

Xiaomi 12. OnLeaks image

Until now, the strategy of manufacturers to raise the power of fast charging above 50 W was divide the battery in two to apply double simultaneous charge; thereby increasing the heat given off by the process as well as the energy wasted during it. Xiaomi has managed to maintain the high charging power by using a single battery. For this, it has created the Surge P1, an SoC designed to manage the load.

The brand’s new processor takes care of managing the superfast charge on the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the first mobile to incorporate the new SoC. As specified by the brand on the Weibo social network, with the phone it has managed to reduce the time in the socket without using two batteries. This increases the available space, allowing expand capacity; reducing the heat released during the process and making better use of energy, always in the words of Xiaomi.

The Surge P1 is a processor that manages power flows in real time to maintain 120W of wired charging for a single battery. You can manage the different modes in a unique way: fast wired charging, wireless charging and reverse charging. The Surge P1 achieves an ultra-high power density of 0.83 W / mm² and constantly manages the load to keep it stable and safe.

As we said, the first mobile to include the new superfast charging processor is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, a phone that we will finally see tomorrow, December 28. Everything indicates that it will be a range premium manual in which not only the Surge P1 will stand out, but also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It will be for power.

More information | Xiaomi