The Surface Laptop Studio 2 could come with 64 GB of RAM and an RTX 4060

Rumor mill: Two years ago, Microsoft launched an ambitious Surface model that seemed to achieve the high-end laptop-tablet hybrid design earlier products aimed for. The company hasn’t revealed the successor yet, but the latest information indicates a substantial spec upgrade with largely the same overall exterior.

Sources have told Windows Central that Microsoft plans to reveal and launch the Surface Laptop Studio 2 later this year. While pricing is still unknown, it could be considerably more expensive but also more powerful than the original Surface Laptop and the Surface Studio 2+.

Microsoft usually unveils Surface hardware in the fall. It revealed the original Surface Laptop Studio in September 2021 and the Studio 2+ last October, so a new model appearing within that timeframe this year seems likely.

Chances are good that an unveiling or launch will coincide with the release of the Windows 11 23H2 update, which brings an unconfirmed slate of new features to the operating system later this year. These could include a refreshed File Explorer app, support for FIDO passkeys, and more. The improved Windows Ink functionality teased in a recent Windows Insider build could be a good selling point for a new Surface launch.

Regarding specs, February appearances on Geekbench suggest the Laptop Studio 2 will be the first-ever Surface with 64 GB of RAM, and DDR5 RAM at that. It also upgrades from the Studio 2+ and Laptop Studio’s 11th-generation Intel processors to a 14-core 2.9 GHz 13th-generation i7-13800H. There will reportedly be no i5 model, which will likely significantly increase the starting price over the Laptop Studio’s $1,599.99, possibly nearing the $2,000 mark.

The Laptop Studio 2 also makes a notable jump in graphics performance with the move to an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. The Studio 2+ shipped with an RTX 3060, while the original Laptop Studio let customers choose between a 3050 Ti and an A2000. Microsoft doesn’t plan to ship an option with AMD chips this year.

Changes to the Laptop Studio 2’s outer design will be minor compared to the underlying chips. It will include more Thunderbolt 4 ports than its predecessor’s two, but the actual number is still unknown. It could also feature an improved haptic touchpad and a brighter display, but it might only be available at 14.4 inches.