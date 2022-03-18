The Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera is Microsoft’s exclusive new webcam: it costs more than many laptops

Did you want webcams? Take webcams, but yes, take them at exorbitant prices. It is what the manufacturers seem to have decided, who have discovered a gold mine in this segment. To sample, a button: with you, the new Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera from Microsoft.

This webcam boasts artificial intelligence functions that are especially geared towards business environments. It is certainly not a camera for ordinary mortals, at least for its price: it costs 799 dollars.

Designed for meeting rooms, not so much for you

The price of this webcam is of course surprising, but keep in mind that it is not aimed at end users. In fact, it is an accessory designed to work together with the Surface Hub 2S, those giant touch screens for meeting rooms.

The 85-inch model actually costs a whopping $22,000, so for a company that has spent that much money, spending $800 more it may not seem like much.

What do you get in return? According to Microsoft, a webcam whose artificial intelligence functions can make a difference in business meetings.

Thus, the Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera can reframe the shot if someone arrives or leaves the meeting (by zooming and centering the frame on the participants).

As you can see in the video above, another of the curious tricks is that of enhance participant perspective: If the camera is positioned above your head, for example, you can “correct” that tilt by making it appear lower.

The camera has a 12 Mpixel sensor, a 136º field of view and a chip inside with a power of 1 TFLOPwhich is more than the Xbox 360 had, for example.

That processing capacity is used for all those functions, but of course it is striking that the webcam cost more than many mid-range laptops and more than double the Opal C1 that already seemed promising and, of course, expensive. The latter is designed for end users, but Microsoft wanted to go further with this business webcam.