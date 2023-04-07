The supposed penalty of Instagram for talking about TikTok: rumor or truth?

Are you an Instagram user and love TikTok too? If so, you may have wondered if Instagram penalizes accounts that mention the popular short video app. Today we are going to solve the big question that many ask themselves about whether Instagram is punishing users for talking about TikTok. So, if you want to know the truth behind this controversy, keep reading!

Over the years, there has been some controversy surrounding the relationship between Instagram and TikTok. In particular, the question has arisen as to whether it is true that Instagram penalizes accounts who mention TikTok in their posts. Although some people claim to have experienced a decrease in the reach of their content after referencing the popular short video app, the truth behind this penalty is not entirely clear. Penalties for using watermark - Advertisement - Having two accounts on these social networks can expand our audience, but it can also be punishing. There are those who take advantage of the content made on TikTok to upload it to Instagram in reel format. However, keep in mind that these videos contain the tiktok watermarkmaking it clear that it is not original content from the Meta social network. Google will let you limit ads that don’t interest you Although there is no conclusive evidence to support the claim that Instagram specifically penalizes users who upload watermarked TikTok Reels. It is important to note that Instagram has clear policies on copyright and original content. It is true that the use of TikTok videos in Instagram Reels is not expressly prohibited, but it is possible to discourage the use of non-original content or that infringes copyrights.

Therefore, it is important for users to be careful when sharing content from other platforms and to ensure that they have the necessary rights before posting to Instagram. One way to avoid the TikTok watermark on Instagram videos and comply with the platform’s copyright policies, is creating the video directly on Instagram and then upload it to TikTok. In this way, the content would not have the TikTok watermark and would reduce the risk of violating Instagram’s copyright policies.

The other social network

It is true that some Instagram influencers have adopted the name of “the other social network” or “the dance video app” to refer to TikTok, as a way of avoid the alleged penalty from Instagram for directly referencing TikTok in their posts. Will this strategy work?

By using this term, influencers try to prevent Instagram from interpreting that they are promoting directly to the competition and therefore decrease your reach on the platform. However, this is something that some influencers such as Sofia Suescun or Violeta Mangriñán, noticing that their stories appear among the latest in the accounts of other users and that the views of the posts have been reduced.

Importantly, there is no strong evidence that Instagram specifically penalizes users who mention TikTok in their posts. No social network has ruled on the matter and it is difficult to understand the changing Instagram algorithm. We don’t know how it detects the word if it’s mentioned by voice, although they’re probably using artificial intelligence tools for it.