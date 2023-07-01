The Super Connector Who Built Sam Bankman-Fried’s Celebrity World

As they built K5, Mr. Kives and Mr. Baum touted their connections, including with the billionaire financier Warren E. Buffett.

In an interview, Mr. Buffett said Mr. Kives was a “name-dropper” who “might pitch that he has a connection to me, but he doesn’t.” Mr. Buffett said he had known Mr. Kives from his time at Creative Artists Agency. Since then, he said, Mr. Kives has contacted him about a few investment opportunities, which he declined.

In late 2021, Mr. Kives used his network to forge a relationship with Mr. Bankman-Fried, who was rising in prominence as cryptocurrencies boomed. They got in touch over email, the lawsuit said, and Mr. Kives introduced Mr. Bankman-Fried to the musician Sia.

Two days before the Super Bowl last year, Mr. Bankman-Fried attended a party at Mr. Kives’s home in Beverly Hills, Calif., where he spent time with Ms. Perry and Mr. Bloom, four people familiar with the matter said. During a karaoke session, three of the people said, Ms. Perry performed a song that incorporated lyrics about FTX. The next day, she wrote on Instagram that she was quitting music to become an FTX intern.

Mr. Bankman-Fried later raved that Mr. Kives was one of the most connected people he had ever met, the lawsuit said. He reserved space for Mr. Baum in an apartment complex in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, the lawsuit said. And he gave K5’s partners access to FTX’s internal messaging channels.