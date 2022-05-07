The Summer Game Fest will be held on June 9 with big announcements

At the beginning of last month, Geoff Keighley surprised us with the announcement that the Summer Game Fest would come back again this year, taking advantage of the absence of the E3 2022 celebration. However, beyond the summer framework, the well-known presenter did not offer us any details. Something that has finally changed, with the announcement of the official date of this event, which will take place next Thursday, June 9.

With Keighley leading the entire event, this year we are expected to have numerous game announcements, world premieres, and a few new looks at some of the upcoming releases this year and next. In addition, this presentation will be followed by the celebration of the Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition, in which the premieres of the video game scene will be completed with a special bit for independent games.

Some events that we can follow live through the main broadcasting platforms and social networks such as YouTube, Twitch, TwitterFacebook, or the official website of the event.

We Have A Date! don’t miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT. I’m hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs. Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

Yes ok at the moment none of the participants have been confirmedit would not be surprising to see the participation of many, if not all, of the companies present last year, such as 2K, Activision Blizzard, Amazon Games, Capcom, Deolver Digital, EA, Epic Games, Frontier, Bandai Namco, Riot Games, Sega, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Tencent, and even PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Thus, it is worth mentioning that secrecy is usually one of the strengths of the Summer Game Fest, which already last year managed to surprise us all with great announcements such as the first trailer with Elden Ring gameplay along with its release date, a bombshell that already aims to be the game of the year in 2022; in addition to other high caliber announcements such as Lost Ark, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut or Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, among others.

As for what we could expect for this year, once again we can only rely on speculation, although there are undoubtedly several names that already resonate strongly. And it’s just yesterday Naoki Yoshida (better known as Yoshi-P), surprised the audience of Final Fantasy XVI in an unrelated interview, announcing that the final trailer was already completedalong with the message that, despite the factors that had forced the game’s release to be delayed, this one is ready to drop “soon”. Statements that, together with the fact that this title was going to have an announcement during the spring, make us think that it will be one of the great protagonists of the Summer Game Fest.

On the other hand, we can also rule out some announcements such as Breath of the Wild 2 or the rest of Nintendo’s games, which aims to save its main announcements within the framework of its own Nintendo Direct events.