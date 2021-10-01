The success of the Google search engine is marked by Bing, Microsoft’s alternative: why?

In the last few months, the governments of many countries around the world have finally understood the power of big technology, capable of controlling and monitoring in real time practically any aspect of the lives of the citizens of the entire planet. So in this time, initiatives have proliferated that seek to limit this influence through processes that mark clear limits to their ability to act. And Google is one of those companies that are in the spotlight, especially for the European Union where, in 2018, it already imposed a fine of 5,000 million euros for monopolistic practices, considering that Mountain View unfairly forced manufacturers so that its search app was present on all smartphones running Android. Bing measures the success of Google This week it became known that within this 2018 procedure, Google is trying to have that sanction revoked and for this it has resorted to all kinds of arguments to make the European Union court see that its success is not It is due to both that you are forcing it and the quality of the product. And for this, they have had no qualms about remembering that their greatest competition in the field of search engines, Bing, is also the best thermometer in the internet search engine market. According to Bloomberg on its pages, Google’s lawyers have stated that “we have presented evidence that shows that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google.” These words from Alphabet’s lawyer are practically a sign that even on those computers where the browser’s default search engine is Bing, the user’s objective as soon as they access the Internet is to go through Google pages first. The same Mountain View lawyer stated that “people use Google because they want to, not because they are forced to. […] Google’s market share in general search is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines. “Which is surely not without reason, as is The undoubted fact that the Android pack that Google delivers to make new phones includes, whether many companies want to or not, the services that North Americans have.>