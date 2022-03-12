The Studio Display displaces the LG 5K UltraFine screen

When Apple launches a new device, it can mean another one has to go out the back door. This is what has happened with the launch of the Studio Display. The 27-inch screen of superior quality of the American brand that has been created as a perfect accompaniment to the Mac Studio, has meant that we can no longer buy the brand LG with 5G capacity and ultra-thin format.

Apple decides that there is no space in its stores for two similar screens, the LG is the victim

With the launch of the new screen that Apple showed to the whole world at the event on Tuesday, March 8, the Studio Display, the American company has stopped selling the LG brand. Two similar screens and that both cannot coexist properly. It is logical that the victim is the competition.

The Apple Studio Display uses almost the same panel that LG uses for the UltraFine 5K model. Even looping the loop, it’s very much the same as the 27-inch iMac, another product that was also discontinued from the Apple Store this week. The only difference in terms of the screen itself, is that Apple’s screen has a brightness of 600 nits and LG’s 500.

There are more differences, of course. we have for example, the quality of the construction in one and another screen. Taking into account that the Apple one has a completely aluminum case and support, with silver and black tones. The screen of the American company also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide webcam with support for company’s Center Stage function, that offers dynamic framing for video calls as people move around the room. It also has a six-speaker array with four woofers and two tweeters, and a three-mic array.

If you want a screen with these characteristics bought from Apple, the LG that was a little cheaper, a saving of about 400 euros in comparison, now you only have the Studio Display left or the top one with those little holes in its back to match the Mac Pro. Well, you can always look for the LG in other stores. However, don’t take too long. Because we don’t know if the withdrawal is just an Apple thing Or is it that LG has decided to withdraw it from sale in all spaces.