The story of the coach of a French team who used a video game as inspiration

The realism that video games achieve is not only reflected in the graphic evolution and humanization of the characters, but there are other less visual aspects that make these experiences very close to reality. football manager he is a true reflection of that and a football coach was inspired by him to be one of the sensations of French football today.

Will Still He is 30 years old and although he does not have a coaching license, he has already completed 15 games without losing with him. Reims Stadiumtaking the team out of the relegation zone in France and bringing his story to the world, which was born in part out of his love of video games.

From Football Manager to Coach

Still born in BelgiumAlthough his parents are English, he studied at a French school and was always on his way to soccer, being part of training teams in his country until he started his career as a technical assistant at the age of 20, motivated in large part by video games.

“Football Manager gave me the impulse to want to form a team. He wanted to be able to talk to the players. I wanted to have that relationship. I mean, I was good at football, but FM gave me an idea of ​​what it was really like to manage a team,” the coach told SportBible.

He enjoyed his childhood with his brother with this soccer simulation game, very different fromfifa-stadium-experience-augmented-reality-in-world-cup-matches/"> FIFA oh Pro Evolution Soccerbecause here games are not played as such, but the role of coach or manager of a team is played with the power to make decisions in the hiring of players, the finances of the club, solving problems with other managers and footballers, a long list of possibilities that bring the user closer to what it is to take the reins of a team.

“My brother and I played non-stop. They wouldn’t let us have one.playstation-president-says-he-wants-to-block-microsofts-merger-with-activision-blizzard/"> PlayStation so we played football manager on the family computer. We were dedicated to creating a squad, choosing a team, organizing training, making sure the team was going in the right direction… all the details,” he commented.

He remembers that he enjoyed all of this virtually and that now “I’m doing it for real.” An inspiration that invaded him without thinking and today has him as one of the technicians with the greatest prospect in Europe.

The Reims coach was inspired by Football Manager to become a football manager.

“I had never thought that the Football Manager could have influenced my career in real life, but now that I think about it, it is clear that it has. I became obsessed with the game as a child, and it probably ignited in me the fire that I have now as a coach on the touchline,” he said.

Currently, he says that he no longer has time to play like before, but that the boy who led him to spend several hours with this video game and to be, virtually, one of the best trainers in the world “tells me to hold on to the dream of training to the West Ham, because I am a fan of the club and that would really be my dream”.

Since Still doesn’t have a trainer’s license yet, Reims Stadium He must pay a fine of 25,000 euros for each game he directs, but given his good performance, the club prefers to do so if with that they manage to stay in the first division or seek better goals. If the season ends, the club will end up paying 700,000 euros in fines to the French Football Federation.