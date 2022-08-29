The story of one of the bad boys of pop in the 90s will be told on Netflix

Singer Robbie Williams at the “Ein Herz fuer Kinder” (A Heart for Children) charity gala in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)

The streaming giant has announced that it is working on an unscripted documentary series about Robert Williamsformer member of Take That (who split from the band in 1995), who went on to have a highly successful solo career. The executive producer in charge of his is Asif Kapadyawho won an Oscar for his documentary about Amy Winehouse and was also behind the documentary of Maradona in 2019. On the other hand is Joe Pearlmanbest known for the acclaimed music documentary Bros: After the Screaming Stopswho will be its director.

This production will premiere in 2023 and is described as a “an in-depth, unfiltered look at a global icon and born artist who had to navigate the ups and downs of being in the limelight for over 30 years” . Said production will encompass the strong criticism he faced Williamsin addition to flattery and addiction, professional and personal breakups, reunions, recovery and the impact they have had on his mental health.

Asif Kapadia is a British screenwriter and film director of Indian descent, executive producer of the Robbie Williams documentary for Netflix.

Although still untitled, the documentary series will cover nearly 25 years of never-before-seen footage, as well as exclusive access to Williams.

The project is the first of RSA Unscriptedthe new stamp of RSA Filmsthe creative group of Ridley Scottwho directed House of Gucci. The new division is led by Dominic Crossley-Hollandin charge of producing the documentary Robert Williams beside Kapadya. Beside Crossley-Holland at RSA Unscripted is the head of programming and development Louis Molle, that comes from Click Movies.

Robbie Williams gained fame with his song “Angels” in the 90s. (EFE/EPA/ERIK ANDERSON)



Who Robert Williams?

Robert Peter Williams, better known as Robert Williamsis a British Pop Rock singer, songwriter and actor, currently 48 years old, who in the early and mid-1990s, forged a solo career, rising to fame thanks to a song called “Angels”, a ballad , the song that gave him his first hit.

Williams It has several awards, including 18 Brit awards, 2 Grammys, 3 Ivor Novellos, 5 MTV Europe Music Awards and 3 Guiness Records, among others. The artist’s global sales reach 70 million albums, which places him among the best-selling artists in the world.

Cover of the song “Angels” by Robbie Williams. (Youtube)

Currently Robert Williams keep playing pop rock. In summary, Williams He is a very complete pop artist, who can delve into very strong rock-style genres, going through Swing to Dance or Hip Hop. Wait for your story in Netflix.

