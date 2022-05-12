The stock of NVIDIA graphics cards in Spain grows

If only a few weeks ago we told you about Restocked & Reloaded, an NVIDIA communication campaign in which the manufacturer confirmed that the situation in the graphics card market, in terms of its GeForce, was normalizing, and it was doing so with the that the distributors were already beginning to have a good volume of stock, It seems that the trend is confirmed, since the stock grows.

This translates, in the first instance, into greater availability, after a little over a year and a half in which getting a graphics card was a practically impossible goal. But of course, also in which prices are regularizedsince the higher the offer, the resellers can no longer demand indecent amounts for the units they accumulate, and that they are an important part of those responsible for the stock outage and the price bubble.

Thus, it is not only that in these weeks the stock of graphics cards with NVIDIA GPUs is increasing, to this we must add that some manufacturers and distributors have taken up a sales technique that was unthinkable in this market just a few months ago: discounts. In this way, those who wish can find some proposals below the price recommended by their manufacturers. Here are some examples of it:

Zotac Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC LHR 12GB GDDR6 for €429.90 (previously €495.01, 14% off)

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0 for €469.90 (previously €539.91, 12% discount)

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC LHR V2 8GB GDDR6 for €649.90 (previously €799.89, 18% discount)

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GAMING OC 8GB GDDR6X for €749.90 (previously €889.89, 15% discount)

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC V2 LHR 10GB GDDR6X for €899.90 (previously €1,078.85, 16% discount)

So, as you can check, We can already say that it is a good time to get a GeForce RTX 30 graphics card. Does this mean that it is the best? That is still not entirely clear. We must bear in mind that in a few months we will experience the arrival of the new generations of NVIDIA and AMD, to which Intel will join, which even with the already more than foreseeable delay in the debut of its first graphics cards, will also reach the market before of autumn.

Can there be circumstances that reduce the availability of graphics cards again and, consequently, their prices increase again? It is possible, but at least at the moment it does not seem likely. Will the stock prices of this generation cards drop when the new one debuts? It will surely depend on its availability, at least during the first months. In other words, it is best not to rely on large price drops in the short and medium term. And if you need a graphics card but want to wait, carefully observe the evolution of prices in this market.