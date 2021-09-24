The steps to add different topics in each Telegram conversation

Telegram is one of the instant messaging applications that has gained the most users during the course of 2021, especially since last May 15, the date on which several people fled from WhatsApp after the company announced that in case their messages are not accepted new security policies, including sharing your personal data with Facebook, were gradually limiting its functions. The light blue app took advantage of this opportunity and added new tools, one of which allows you to place a different background in each chat.

Through version 8.1.2. from Telegram for Android, it was learned that now you can choose up to 8 different topics (conversation background) for any independent chat. This way you will forget about the classic topics and you will give a different touch to the conversations.

Previously, with Telegram You could customize the appearance of the chats, the negative side is that it was homogeneous, it means that it applied to everyone, however, this changes with the latest update already available in the Google Play Store.

HOW TO CHANGE THE TOPIC OF EACH CHAT

First, make sure Telegram do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store.

do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store. Now, open the application and enter the chat that you want to customize.

Then press the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says ‘Change colors’.

At the bottom the 8 themes will open, choose the one you like the most and click on ‘Apply theme’.

Ready, you will automatically have changed the background only in that chat.

It is important to clarify that if you are in dark mode, only the bubbles will be the ones that change color.

Choose up to eight different themes (Photo: Mag)

If you have a problem with notifications from Telegram, enter here and follow all the solutions that the application recommends for both mobiles with Android and iOS operating systems. In case these alternatives do not work, enter the guide on troubleshooting problems with Telegram notifications.