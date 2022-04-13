The SteelSeries Aerox 2022 are updated with two new lightweight gaming mice

After updating its minor model at the end of last year, SteelSeries surprises us again now with a complete upgrade from the rest of their family of lightweight gaming mice and the arrival of the SteelSeries Aerox 5 and SteelSeries Aerox 9again including a second variant with wireless connectivity for both models, maintaining optimized performance in all of them to maintain high-level speed and precision.

Starting with the medium model, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 (2022) repeats with an overall design that is really similar to that of the Aerox 3, with a perforated shell with a honeycomb pattern which will reduce the overall weight of the device to 66 grams. And it is that this mouse is specifically designed to offer a fast and effortless gaming experience, including 100% virgin grade PTFE slide pads, along with a super soft mesh cable which provides less resistance and freedom of movement (even more in the wireless version).

Thus, under this framework we can find next generation Golden Micro switchesrated for 80 million clicks (three times the durability found in other gaming mice), with nine programmable buttons and an optical sensor TrueMove Core 8,500 DPI, and the presence of three independent zones with RGB lighting. In addition, its entire surface is bathed with an AquaBarrier finishan IP54 rating for water resistance.

Regarding the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless, we will find a practically identical mouse that, despite losing its cable, You will see your weight increased to 74 grams. And it is that this mouse will include inside a battery capable of offering us autonomy of up to 180 hours on a single chargewith a fast charging system that will allow us to obtain about 40 hours of use with only 15 minutes connected.

For its part, the SteelSeries Aerox 9 is presented under an exclusively wireless version, presenting other improvements such as the presence of a total of 12 programmable buttons, postulating itself as a really interesting option for players of MMO and MOBA titles. As for the rest of the specifications, they will remain identical to the rest of the family, with Golden Micro switches, a TrueMove Core optical sensor and a range of 180 hours, with the only change being the increase in weight. up to 89 grams.