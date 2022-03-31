The Stanley Parable will return in a special edition

Of all the games that I have tried throughout my life (and there are quite a few), The Stanley Parable is probably the one that has puzzled me the most, and unless my memory is failing me, the only one that, since a few years later, I still haven’t fully understood. And I know that I am not the only one, because throughout his nearly ten years of life, I have read the most thoughtful and complex analyses, in which diametrically opposed conclusions were reached.

If you’ve already played it, there’s no need for me to explain it to you and, if not, if you don’t know it… well, let me tell you that it’s very, very difficult to explain, and that the best thing is to try it without knowing what awaits you. The description of The Stanley Parable already makes it clear that you are not facing something normal: «The Stanley Parable is a first person exploration game. You will play as Stanley and you will not play as Stanley. You will follow a story, you will not follow a story. You can choose, you can not choose. The game will be over, the game will never be over«. Is it clear to you?

And there is one detail to this definition of The Stanley Parable that you should pay attention to. I mean “The game will be over, the game will never be over«, something that until recently we could interpret as a sign of its multiple endings or as the reflection in which we can be submerged after playing it. However, ever since a few months ago a new edition of the game was announced, in a special edition, we can also understand that the project was never completed with the publication of the original game. Something that its inclusion in the best 100 games in history may also have influenced.

Be that as it may, we finally have a preview video of this extended reissue of The Stanley Parable, in which they also tell us, finally, the date on which it will go on sale. Will the video get us out of doubt about what awaits us? Let’s see it:

Well yes, as expected, this preview of The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe tells us what we will find new content compared to the original edition… and a little more. Of course, for those who did not play the original, it is a good starting point to get an idea of ​​​​how disconcerting this game can be. And that is only the beginning.

There is quite a lot of work, so the study indicates, behind this revised, updated and expanded version of The Stanley Parable. And it is that, as they say, its development has taken more than three years. And, for the peace of mind of fans of the original (including myself), this expansion is the work of Davey Wreden and William Pugh, the creators of the original version.

And when it comes to dates and platforms, the video confirms that The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe will arrive at pc (in principle to Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch the next April 27.