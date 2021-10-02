The squid game already has a video game and you can try it from your mobile that easily

We do not want to go into so many details or join the long list of publications of memes related to the delivery of Netflix The Squid game. If you are here it is because you have already seen the series and you know it would be more than exciting try a game with the theme of some of the challenges seen in the first season.

So, so much has been the scope of said production that a video game has already been launched so that you too feel a bit of adrenaline when the doll is singing Let’s play, move green light! Here you can download the game that we ourselves tested on the mobile.

The Most Realistic Squid Game Today

To this day, a lot of titles have been released that promise to get you running to reach the finish line in less than the 2 minutes that is said on the counter. However, we tested more than 15 alternatives and only one had the necessary characteristics so that today we can recommend it– Easy controls, decent graphics, and fewer gameplay bugs.

The video game in question is named Fish game and it was released just a couple of days ago, on September 25 to be exact. Fortunately, we have some of the distinctive elements of the series: music, lobby, the stage with the doll and the timer that tells us that we have to cross the line so as not to be disqualified.

As far as the gameplay is concerned, we only need to move the character by pressing on the left side of the screen. We can also jump with the arrow located on the right side, but remembering that there is no need to move when the doll stops singing.

To be able to play itAll you have to do is download the Roblox application from your iOS or Android mobile. In case you don’t know, Roblox is a platform that allows any user to create a game through its graphic engine, which has allowed to launch hundreds of deliveries. After downloading this app, you will have to search for the title Fish Game, which is developed by GOODJUJU, or simply click on the direct link so that you can register and start playing. Roblox also has the option to try video games from the desktop, but you will have to download its app.

And yes, sure that when you try it you will find a couple of drawbacks, but you have to remember that is a game launched at the end of September and developed through a platform It has its own graphics engine, plus it is the best thing that exists within Roblox … I’m sure it will receive improvements later.

In times of pandemic multiplayer games like Among Us, Call of Duty: Mobile and Fall Guys have been one of the most outstanding, but we bet that titles with ideas from this series can also win a piece of the cake.