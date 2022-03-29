The speed test hidden in your Xiaomi and how you can speed up your Internet connection

The first step to speed up the Internet connection on any phone is to do a speed query to find out what are the maximum ranges to which the download moves and also the upload. In general, you have to download an application or enter a website, but Xiaomi includes a speed tester as standard on all its mobiles with MIUI.

We have become accustomed to having the Internet anywhere, not in vain the connection to the network of networks not only enables access to the web, but also the use of the dozens of applications that we have installed on the mobile. Precisely, the mobile is the main gateway to the Internet. So it is convenient to keep that door as open as possible: the better the connection, the less headaches the use of the telephone will throw us.

Xiaomi serial browser analyzes the speed of the network

The large number of applications that MIUI includes as standard ensures a varied selection of functions without the need to access the download of other apps. And a browser could not be missing, Mi Browser: this application offers access to the web and advanced browsing tools, such as blocking ads or downloading videos. In addition, it includes a speed test.

Perhaps you already knew of the existence of this speed test integrated in the browser since it appears visible among the basic menu options. In case you’ve never ventured into those settings before, the “check the network” appears in the upper left corner of the settings row, right when you click on the profile shortcut (bottom right).

When you start the browser speed test, it will perform a latency check, then analyze the maximum download speed and upload speed. With these three data you can know how good is your internet connection: in the event that they are very far from what you contracted (it is recommended that you use the test only under WiFi) it is time to customize the parameters of your Xiaomi mobile in search of an improvement in speeds.

You must take into account different aspects when doing a network analysis, either from the Mi browser or in any other test:

Speeds and latency may vary based on network congestion, never keep the data of a single test . Perform several and separated from each other for several minutes.

Try to move as close as possible to the router if you connect to WiFi. In the case of mobile data, make sure the coverage is good.

Never perform a speed test with mobile data , at least if you don’t have an unlimited rate (or GB to spare). A network scan can consume many megabytes.

The data that the speed tests show are always indicative: they depend on the servers that are used for the transfers and, as we have already seen, they are conditioned by the state of the network. The most common is that you do not get the contracted download and upload speeds (they should come close).

If the results of the speed test are close to what was contracted, there is no problem, you are enjoying the Internet as you should. However, it may be the case that the speeds are very different. In this case, there are some changes in Xiaomi phones that can speed up the Internet connection.

How to make the Internet connection faster on Xiaomi mobiles

You did the speed test in your mobile browser and the figures did not come out as expected. Well, let’s see a setting that you can change in MIUI so that the Internet connection improves; as far as possible, that there will always be conditions that you cannot alter (network congestion, poor coverage, saturated servers…).

By means of the following configuration you can boost the download in the applications that they use actively and in the foreground:

Go to MIUI settings and enter “WiFi”.

Go to “WiFi Wizard”.

Select “Traffic Mode” or “Quick Connection.”

Activate the option and check “Extreme mode” to give priority to the apps you are using, not the ones that are kept in the background.

After configuring the extreme mode, the applications that you are not using on your Xiaomi will have their Internet access speed limited to leave bandwidth for your primary use. It’s a setting worth leaving on (except when updating apps or downloading a new game in the background, for example).