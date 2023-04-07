The special functions of Android navigation buttons

One of the characteristics basics of cell phones with the operating system Android are the three buttons navigation which are located at the bottom of the screen. Although some devices such as iphone have completely removed them to create a system of gestures which for some may be difficult, these buttons can fulfill functions specials.

To access most of these special featurespeople who have these cell phones should only press the button for a long time. button they want, although there are also other interactions options like double taps. In almost all cases it will be necessary to have applications already open to explore these options, although there are also exceptions.

These are some of the functions that can be used in all cell phones Android that have these buttons in addition to the most recent update of the operating system. Although the functions belong to the software does not mean that they can be explored in the devices with older versions.

- Advertisement - Google Assistant on Android phones. (Capture) OPPO K7x: a new cheap 5G mobile with a 90 Hz screen and a great battery

Activation of the Google assistant

This is one of the most basic and well-known functions of cell phones with the operating system android. In addition to using the classic voice command of “Okay Google” the Google assistant can be activated by long pressing the central navigation or Home button, which is usually in the shape of a circle.

In the cell phones that have active the function of vibration upon contact, the button will vibrate a second time when the assistant has “woken up”. Another indicator that the wizard has been completed is the appearance of a window at the bottom of the screen with the message “how can I help you?” and an additional bar with the colors of Google indicating that the assistant is listening to the instructions being given.

Quick transition between apps

Another of the buttons navigation present in cell phones with the Android operating system is the transition between Applications. While this is a popular feature to switch to viewing the windows of applications that are open and running on backgroundit also has the function of quickly transitioning between two of them.

Quick transition between applications on Android phones. (Capture)

With a double touch quick to this button leads to the users to switch between the latest Applications that have been entered and although it may seem like a limitation, people can enter other functions Additional features such as using the smartphone in split screen mode between applications that support this form (instagram does not allow it, for example) or even have a pop-up window with an application running while another one is open in the background.

Activate one-handed mode

Although the above functions are enabled for any type of cell phone with the system Androidthere are others whose activation depends on the manufacturer device. The one-hand mode is an example of this, since not every brand has it among its basic functions.

This mode allows you to reduce the size of the screen so that the use of the cell phone with one hand is allowed when it is not possible to use both.

Activate one-handed mode on Android. (Xataka) OnePlus 11: Will there be much difference with the international variant?

This feature is already enabled on some keyboards. smartphones medium and high range to be able to write and the concept is the same: its size is reduced and it is aligned to one side of the screen for a finger to reach any of the available keys.