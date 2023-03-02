The special Amazon discount returns: 7 euros free for your next purchase

- Advertisement -

So you can see if you can finally take advantage of this promotion that apply 7 euros discount in the next purchase on Amazon, we will see the requirements. Although, we will tell you an easier way for you to know if you can use this discount in the online store.

Amazon discount on the next purchase

The e-commerce giant has launched a new promotion that rewards those customers who use the Amazon collection option. That is, it will have to use one of the collection points that the online store has distributed throughout our area and to be able to apply the discount of 7 euros on the next purchase. As simple as that. However, these are the requirements that you must take into account:

The offer is valid from February 21 to June 30, 2023 or until you reach a limit of 15,000 promotional credits used on a purchase.

or until you reach a limit of 15,000 promotional credits used on a purchase. The minimum purchase What must be done to be able to apply this discount is 20 euros .

What must be done to be able to apply this discount is . ‘The Promotional Credits may be applied only for the purchase of any product sold by Amazon ES on www.amazon.s, with the exception of digital content (such as eBooks and MP3), Amazon accessories and devices, gift vouchers, infant formulas for infants and young children, books, gift wrap, shipping and handling, Refurbished Products, products sold by third-party sellers, or products and services sold on any other website‘.

‘Promo code cannot be used on items sold by Amazon sellers other than ‘Amazon ES’ (for example, offer does not apply when seller is ‘Amazon UK’, ‘Amazon DE’, etc.)‘.

In general, this type of discount is notified to customers via email or through the app or website itself while browsing the online store if we are logged in. However, you can find out if you are eligible for the 7 euro discount from this page of the amazon promotion. To buy it you will have to log in with your account.