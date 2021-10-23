The ‘spatial audio’ reaches the Amazon Music catalog on both iOS and Android, how?

Although the path of spatial audio began a few years ago, it was not until 2020 when Apple amplified its importance thanks to the launch of the new Airpods Pro and Airpods Max, compatible with this type of audio reproduction. In addition, and to reinforce that bet, those of Cupertino decided to go further by introducing this improvement in a large part of their Apple Music catalog. Amazon has now announced that its streaming music platform is also compatible with this spatial audio experience within its Unlimited, paid service, and that it has a monthly price close to 10 euros (8 for Prime users). It will not only be available in its iPhone application but also within the Android ecosystem, where we can enjoy this immersive 360º experience. Two formats of spatial audio In the case of Amazon Music Unlimited, those of Jeff Bezos have announced that their service has been compatible for a few hours with two formats that the industry has already taken as a reference to enjoy this spatial audio: on the one hand, Dolby Atmos, which is the one used by Apple Music on all its mobile devices, and on the other hand, 360 Really Audio from Sony. Thanks to this improvement within the Amazon streaming service, it will be possible to enjoy surround sound and believe that we are in the center of the stage where our favorite artists play, thanks to mixes provided by the record companies themselves to savor them from the hand of helmets and headphones compatible with either standard. Of course, it is important to note that the experience is not the same with Airpods Pro, Airpods Max or Airpods 3 as with the rest of the models. And is that head tracking is only available, for now, on Apple devices. In the case of Android, the instruments will rotate while we move our head, without being anchored to a point in space as in the case of the Cupertino helmets. If you are going to buy new headphones, remember to look on the box for the identifier that they are compatible, either with Dolby Atmos or with Sony’s 360º technology. Tidal, for example, also offers spatial sound but without head tracking so that, day by day and as stated in the Amazon press release, a “multidimensional audio experience opens up, adding space, clarity and depth that it can’t be done with traditional stereo music. ” >