The Spanish Space Agency (AEE): A new era in space exploration

The Government of Spain announced on May 27, 2021 the creation of the Spanish Space Agency (AEE). The news was well received by the scientific community and the general public, as it was considered an important step for the development of the space industry in Spain.

In September 2022, Law 17/2022, of September 5, was approved, which gave legal authorization for the creation of the body. And on March 7, 2023, the Council of Ministers approved its statutes, anticipating that it will be operational in three months after their approval, with an initial budget of 700 million euros.

PREPA will be located in Seville, near the Arenosillo launch facility in Huelva, which was built in the 1960s as part of a collaboration between the Spanish government and NASA.

In this article, we will talk about the Spanish Space Agency (AEE), its objectives, important dates, budget, among other relevant aspects.

Objectives of the Spanish Space Agency (AEE)

With the launch of the Spanish Space Agency, Spain joins other European countries in the space race to increase its presence in space and develop technologies for various areas, from security to Earth observation, geolocation and telecommunications.

The AEE aims to develop and promote space activities in Spain. To this end, it will be in charge of planning, coordinating and executing research and development projects in the field of space and national defense. It will also deal with the promotion of the national space industry and international cooperation in space.

Among the functions of PREPA are:

The promotion of development and research in the space field.

The management of programs and projects related to space and national defense.

The promotion of innovation in the Spanish space industry.

The management of the participation of Spain in international programs and projects related to space.

The promotion of training and dissemination in the space field.

Important dates

On March 7, 2023, the Council of Ministers approved the statutes of PREPA, which provide that it will be operational in three months after their approval. This means that the agency is expected to start operations in June 2023.

Budget of the Spanish Space Agency (AEE)

The Spanish Space Agency (AEE) will have an initial budget of 700 million euros. This budget will be used to finance research and development of space technologies, as well as the coordination of space projects and the promotion of scientific culture. Spain is also providing €45 million in funding for startups in the space industry.

PREPA’s budget is considered a strategic investment for the country, since space activity is expected to generate important economic and technological benefits in the future.

The Official State Gazette published Law 14/2021, of July 2, creating the Spanish Space Agency, which establishes the objectives, functions and legal regime of this entity. Here I summarize the 43 articles of the same:

Legal regime of the Spanish Space Agency

The AEE will have its own legal personality and will be attached to the Ministry of Science and Innovation. Its legal regime will be that established in Law 40/2015, of October 1, on the Legal Regime of the Public Sector, and in Law 47/2003, of November 26, General Budgetary.

Financing

PREPA will be financed with transfers consigned in the general State budget, own income, sale of assets and securities, voluntary contributions, donations and other free contributions, sponsorship income and other income authorized by law. The Agency may also finance the development of its activity and research and development projects charged to credits provided for in the general State budget.

Indebtedness

PREPA may contract credit or loan policies to address temporary treasury gaps, provided that the outstanding balance does not exceed 5% of its budget.

Budgetary, accounting and control regime

The Spanish Space Agency will have a limited budget system due to its overall amount, which must be balanced. The authorization of the budgetary variations will correspond to the Ministry of Finance and Public Function and to the person in charge of the Directorate of the Agency, according to the cases. The Agency must apply public accounting principles and will have a management accounting system. The internal control of the economic-financial management will correspond to the General Intervention of the State Administration.

Annual accounts

The head of the Directorate of the Spanish Space Agency must prepare the annual accounts within a period of three months from the close of the financial year. Once audited by the General Intervention of the State Administration, they will be submitted to the Governing Council for approval within the first semester of the following year to which they refer.

Once approved by the Governing Council, the accounts will be sent through the General Intervention of the State Administration to the Court of Accounts for auditing. Said referral to the General Comptroller will be made within the seven months following the end of the fiscal year.

Control of economic-financial management

The external control of the economic-financial management of the Spanish Space Agency will correspond to the Court of Auditors, in accordance with its specific regulations.

For its part, the internal control of economic-financial management will correspond to the General Intervention of the State Administration, carried out under the modalities of permanent financial control and public audit, under the conditions and terms established in Law 47/ 2003, of November 26. The permanent financial control will be carried out by the Delegated Intervention in the Agency, under the organic and functional dependency of the General Intervention of the State Administration.

Control of effectiveness and continuous monitoring

The Spanish Space Agency will be subject to efficiency control, which will be exercised by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, through the services inspection, and by the Ministry of Defence, through the body to be determined. The purpose of this control will be to assess compliance with the objectives of the entity’s specific activity and the proper use of resources, in accordance with the provisions of the multi-year management contract and the action plan and its annual updates, without prejudice to the control that, in accordance with Law 47/2003, of November 26, is exercised by the General Intervention of the State Administration.

On the other hand, the Spanish Space Agency will be subject from its creation to the continuous supervision of the Ministry of Finance and Public Function, through the General Intervention of the State Administration, in accordance with the provisions of article 85 of Law 40. /2015, October 1.

Legal assistance, representation and defense in court

Finally, the Spanish Space Agency may agree to sign a legal assistance agreement under the terms of article 14 of the Regulations of the State Legal Service, approved by Royal Decree 997/2003, of July 25, within the framework of the multi-year contract. management.