The Spain you want: this Twitter account creates surreal images with AI

Published on

By Brian Adam
the spain you want: this twitter account creates surreal images
the spain you want: this twitter account creates surreal images
spanishAI twitter <a class=images" >

Can you imagine having a Twitter account capable of generating unique and creative images based on spain? This is possible thanks to artificial intelligence and the Twitter account @SpanishAI. Discover how it works and be surprised by the impressive images that you can find in it. Las Meninas destroying the center of Madrid, giant chickens in Malaga and many more surreal scenes.

Artificial intelligence has become an increasingly present tool in our daily lives, and the world of content is no exception. In this sense, the content generated by AI based in Spain is experiencing an unprecedented boom, and for example we have the still unknown account @SpanishAI.

Spain as a stage

This account is not a bot, it is not automated. @SpanishAI generates surreal images based on the ideas that users propose. To get our image, we will only have to mention the account with a random idea. For example, user @_harfon asked for “Coin, town of Malaga, with giant chickens walking among the people«.

Twitter User Image

Fake Spanish AIsthetics

@SpanishAI

https://t.co/XRryXn4tYG https://t.co/GkbTAYTmBC

April 4, 2023 • 13:08


23

1

One of the most interesting features is that receives all kinds of requests by the users. And it is that, thanks to artificial intelligence, it is possible to create all kinds of images based on Spain, even those that might seem impossible or fantastic. Thus, it is not necessary to opt for ideas that are too extravagant or with flashy characters so that the account can generate a unique and creative image.

A good example of this is the request to have Avila with beach, which at first glance might seem impossible. However, thanks to AI technology, it is possible to combine elements of different Spanish landscapes and create an image that represents the request in an original and surprising way.

Twitter User Image

Fake Spanish AIsthetics

@SpanishAI

https://t.co/LKVf0VKgD3 https://t.co/e44NcOjCnd

April 04, 2023 • 10:39


1.7K

3. 4

Another example of this is the image of San FernandoCádiz, with a futuristic look. In it, you can see elements that could seem taken from a science fiction movie, such as tall modern buildings and futuristic lighting. What is most impressive, however, is that all of this has been created from real and recognizable elements of San Fernando, demonstrating the ability of artificial intelligence to transform our perception of reality.

Twitter User Image

Fake Spanish AIsthetics

@SpanishAI

https://t.co/1RJVB7DVVh https://t.co/ABLNBNQhWC

April 4, 2023 • 11:07


8

1
This Twitter account uses artificial intelligence to generate unique and amazing images based on Spain. In its content we can find two types of images: on the one hand, those that are generated from the combination of different elements (such as buildings, landscapes or people) found in Spain, and, on the other hand, images that are generated from an idea or concept related to Spain.

DuckDuckGo prepares to protect your privacy on Android

In both cases, the quality of the images is so high that it could pose a dilemma for whoever sees them, since sometimes It is difficult to tell if it is a real image or generated by AI. This demonstrates the ability of artificial intelligence to create visually stunning and amazing content, which raises interesting questions about the future of content creation and its impact on the perception of reality.

Latest articles

