“The sound of human knowledge”, that’s how it is according to Wikimedia

Audio trademarks, also known as sound marks or sound trademarks, have become a key tool for businesses in the digital age. The popularity of voice assistants and the growing importance of the audio experience have led many brands to invest in distinctive audio branding. Against this backdrop, Wikipedia has found its own brand of audio through a community-driven contest.

The search for the perfect audio mark for Wikipedia

In September 2022, the Wikimedia Foundation launched the “The Sound of All Human Knowledge” contest to find an audio markup for Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. The goal was to find an audio brand that was distinctive, recognizable, and that embodied Wikipedia’s mission to provide free, reliable information to the world.

The contest received more than 3,000 submissions from 2,094 participants from 135 countries. After a review by sound experts and a selection of finalists by a committee of Wikimedia volunteers, the winner was selected via a community vote in December 2022.

The Winner: Thaddeus Osborne

The winning audio brand was created by Thaddeus Osborne, a nuclear scientist from Virginia who makes music as a hobby. Osborne’s Audio Brand is a combination of book page sounds, keyboard clicks, and a synth tone. According to Osborne, his audio brand represents the curiosity and joy that Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects create for millions of people around the world. Here it is:

https://wwwhatsnew.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Wikimedia-Sound-Logo.wav

In addition to the recognition, Osborne received a cash prize of $2,500 USD and an invitation to a professional recording studio to record his trademark high-quality audio. The Wikimedia Foundation will also provide the ten finalists with limited edition Wikimedia audio-branded promotional items.

The importance of the audio brand in the digital age

Wikimedia’s audio branding is an example of the increasingly important role audio brands play in the digital age. Audio markings can be just as important as logos and visual images for brand identification and creating a consistent user experience. In a world where more and more people use their voice to interact with devices and services, a distinctive audio brand can help companies stand out in an increasingly competitive market, and if you don’t believe it, listen again. em ta-dum de Netflix.