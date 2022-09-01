The Sony Xperia 5 IV is filtered a few hours after its official announcement

- Advertisement -

There are only a few left until Sony unveils the fourth generation of its compact flagship, sony xperia 5 IV, but we already have here the first press images.

Evan Blass has shared several renders of the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which arrives with a design quite similar to other Xperia devices, with a front with a top frame and angular contours.

According to rumors and a more recent FCC certification, the Xperia 5 IV will debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a similar camera setup as the Xperia 5 III, with three 12 MP sensors. The device is also expected to feature a 6-inch OLED screen and wireless charging.

