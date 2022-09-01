HomeTech NewsMobileThe Sony Xperia 5 IV is filtered a few hours after its...

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is filtered a few hours after its official announcement

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
sony xperia 5 iv scaled.jpg
sony xperia 5 iv scaled.jpg
- Advertisement -

There are only a few hours left until Sony unveils the fourth generation of its compact flagship, sony xperia 5 IV, but we already have here the first press images.

Evan Blass has shared several renders of the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which arrives with a design quite similar to other Xperia devices, with a front with a top frame and angular contours.

According to rumors and a more recent FCC certification, the Xperia 5 IV will debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a similar camera setup as the Xperia 5 III, with three 12 MP sensors. The device is also expected to feature a 6-inch OLED screen and wireless charging.

- Advertisement -

 

Security Workshop: Threat Modeling for Mobile Apps

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

iPhone 14 Pro: The space between the two screen cutouts will be put to good use

The iPhone 14 Pro will apparently use a software "trick" to make the two...
Mobile

Apple surprise updates iPhones with iOS 12

Apple today released an update for iOS 12 which brings devices to version 12.5.6,...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.