The Sony Xperia 1 V is now official: It will arrive in Spain for €1,399

The company has announced the Sony Xperia 1V being the company’s flagship smartphone for 2023.

Perhaps the biggest change affects the main camera, as Sony has finally decided to ditch the 12MP primary sensor in favor of a series sensor. 52MP Exmor-T for the main camera (f/1.9, 1.12μm pixels), and the company says that this 1/1.35″ sensor is actually 1.7 times larger than the sensor in the Xperia 1 IV.

Sony claims that this new sensor doubles the sensitivity in low light compared to the main camera of the , adding that it should offer minimal noise in dark areas of a scene.

The 52 MP sensor adopts a 4.3:3 aspect ratio instead of the more conventional 4:3, but the phone only uses 48 MP for photos and videos. Also, as expected, the phone takes 12 MP snapshots by default. Interestingly, Sony says that 4:3 video can also be recorded with this camera.

Otherwise, Sony keeps the 12 MP variable telephoto camera from the Xperia 1 IV. It still offers shots from 85 to 125mm (3.5x to 5.2x). The Sony Xperia 1 V also features a 12 MP (f/2.2, 16mm) ultra-wide-angle camera.

The company also includes many new features related to the camera, such as the option S-Cinetone For “cinematic” videos, the function Night Shooting To improve low-light photos, the function Focus Peaking in professional applications and function Creative Look (different video styles).

Sony also offers an enhanced experience when paired with an Alpha camera, allowing camera output to be recorded to Xperia phone storage while still using the phone as an external display.

There’s also a setting to precisely focus on a product when vlogging, as well as support for voice priority microphone (which uses a microphone on the camera housing to capture audio from the subject being photographed). Sony has also finally updated the Photo Pro, Video Pro and Cinema Pro apps with portrait interfaces for portrait orientation.

The Sony Xperia 1 V sports a chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company claims that the processor helps reduce power consumption by 20% when using the camera. Sony also claims that it has increased the volume of its heat diffusion foil by 60% compared to last year. This is good news, as the Xperia 1 IV suffered from overheating and sustained poor performance.

This chipset drives the same 6.5-inch 4K 120Hz (21:9) OLED display seen on the phone last year. Sony has confirmed that this isn’t an LTPO panel, so it’s only capable of going down to as low as 60Hz instead of the 10Hz or even 1Hz seen on rival flagship phones. In any case, it is one of the few phones with a 4K screen on the market.

Other basic specifications include 12 GB of RAM, of expandable storage via microSD cards up to 1 TB and a 5,000 mAh battery. Sony claims that the battery maintains 80% of its capacity after approximately three years of use, although the firm adds that this equates to 1,180 charge cycles. By contrast, recent phones from OPPO, realme, and OnePlus all claim 80% battery capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

The Sony Xperia 1 V offers 30W wired charging (though there’s no charger in the box) and 15W wireless charging.

The phone is also quite durable, thanks to the use of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the screen and on the textured glass back cover. In addition, the company offers a classification IP65/68 for more peace of mind.

Other features worth knowing about are the headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, fire key, and sub-6GHz 5G. Unfortunately, the company did not reveal any specific software update promises.

Price and availability

The Xperia 1 V will be available at the end of June at a price of approximately €1,399. It will be available in black.

Pre-orders of the Xperia 1 V are available from today, May 10, 2023. For a limited time, customers who pre-order the Xperia 1 V will be eligible to purchase the latest noise canceling headphones WF-1000XM4 from Sony (priced at €450).



