The social networks that fall the most

If you are an Instagram user, it is more than possible that you have ever experienced the following: you are just going to publish a photograph -or upload a Story- and the network goes down, being inaccessible for many users in much of the world and-unfortunately- leaving the number of interactions with your publication on the ground. Truth?

Instagram is one of the social networks with the most falls

Possibly you have experienced it because Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in the world. This is pointed out by a report prepared by ToolTester that has analyzed the time that the main social networks and online services were down during the past year in 2020.

In this study, Instagram occupies the third position, with a total of 81 service interruptions during the past year in the United States and possibly affecting the rest of the world. Even if it was only in this country, the ranking of online services that fall the most gives a good idea of ​​how each of them works on a global level as well.

In fact, at TreceBits we usually report promptly when Instagram or any other online service goes down. In addition, we recommend the use of pages such as Downdetector, where you can check if any of your favorite social networks is suffering a temporary or persistent crash.

But Instagram is not, as we say, the social network that falls the most. According to the ToolTester report, Discord – if you don’t know it, here we tell you what Discord is – the social network that registered the most service interruptions during 2020, up to a total of 129. The second place corresponds to Steam, which fell 99 times .

YouTube occupies the fourth place in the ranking of services with the most falls (a total of 65), while you have to reach position 8 to find Twittter (54 falls). Facebook is ranked 11th with 41 drops and, surprisingly, WhatsApp only had 2 drops according to this report – we reported several more last year – which places it in 28th position. Here you can see the full list.

