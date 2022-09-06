The social network Parler, available on Android after a year and a half of blockade

- Advertisement -

the incidents of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Parler app was removed from the Google Play application store as it was considered to have been used to incite violence and promote riots that took place on the day that Joe Biden was inaugurated as president of the United States.

Parler was the app that generated the most controversy due to the role of the messages published on it the day Joe Biden took office as president

From Google Play Store it was argued that the problem was in the complete lack of moderation existing in Parlersomething that would have changed now and if it would already be in accordance with the criteria of the application store for mobile devices.

This is stated by a Google Play spokesperson, who explains that “all existing applications on Google Play that fall under the category of User-Generated Content are required to implement some robust content moderation practices«.

- Advertisement -

A moderation that prevents the publication of content that violates the rules, in addition to providing an internal mechanism in the app itself that allows reporting breaches of the content moderation rules. In this way, the pursuit of inappropriate content is facilitated, which may be deleted, as well as its authors being blocked if there are repeated violations of the application’s use policy.

Google’s Play Store was not the only platform that, after the assault on Capitol Hill decided to suspend or block access to Parler. Even the social network’s own website, hosted by AWS (Amazon Web Services), saw access blocked, leaving the service completely inaccessible for several weeks, the time it took for Parler to find another provider.

In the case of the Apple app store, Parler’s return to iOS/iPadOS occurred in May 2021, but since January 2021 Android users had not been able to install the app from this social network on their mobile devices either.