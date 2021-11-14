The Snapdragon 898 will probably be presented on November 30

Qualcomm recently published a page on your website in which it reveals that Its Tech Summit event will be held between November 30 and December 2, 2021. A large sign with a ship tracing an infinity sign on the water.

Rumors about the next flagship Snapdragon 898 they have been floating in the environment for some time.

In fact, some sources claim that the first phone to use the chipset will be the Xiaomi 12 and that it will be launched at the end of the year.

Given that presentations usually take place on the first day of a convention, presumably the Snapdragon 898 will be presented on November 30 or, failing that, no later than December 2.

Thanks to a good number of leaks, we already have a pretty good idea of ​​its specs. It is expected to feature a 3.0 GHz AMR Cortex-X2 CPU core, along with three 2.5 GHz Cortex-A710-based middle cores and finally four efficient 1.79 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. .

The GPU is believed to be an Adreno 730, which could bring up to a 20% performance improvement. Regarding connectivity, an X65 5G modem is expected, with a theoretical maximum download speed of 10Gbps.