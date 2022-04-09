Tech NewsMobile

The Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ could be announced before the summer

By: Abraham

Date:

chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will arrive sooner than expected. According to one filtration the Plus model of Qualcomm’s most powerful chip could debut in June or July at the latest.

The first devices equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be launched in China, but at the moment no name has been revealed.

It is believed that it could be the OnePlus 10 Ultra, but that device could also end up using a Dimensity 9000 or the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as the 10 Pro.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be based on TSMC’s 4nm process and will likely be very similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but with slightly higher clock speeds. Qualcomm is rumored to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ in May.

Abraham

