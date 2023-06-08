The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 already spotted on a benchmark before its launch

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm will present a brand new high-end chip for Android smartphones in a few months, but before its official release, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has already been seen in a benchmark.

On October 24, Qualcomm will lift the veil on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, its new generation SoC which will equip the most powerful Android smartphones of the year 2024. While speculation is rife regarding the performance that can be expected from the chip, the latter has finally revealed what it was capable of on a benchmark.

On Weibo, a Chinese social network, a user has unveiled an image of the first smartphone equipped with a chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the QRD8650 (Qualcomm Reference Design with an SM8650 chip). This is a smartphone designed by Qualcomm itself to test the processor and show what it is capable of. During the presentation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we were also able to try the QRD86550 last year.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 wants to approach the 2 million mark on AnTuTu

The QRD8650 was photographed in full AnTuTu V10 test, and the smartphone obtained no less than 1,771,106 points on the benchmark. By comparison, in our own test, the previous model scored 1,282,869 points. We are therefore dealing here with a gain of around 38%, which is considerable from one generation to the next.

To achieve such a score, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is codenamed “qti pineapple”, uses an all-new configuration of ARM cores. We should find 1 Cortex-X4 core, 5 Cortex-A720 cores (or three Cortex-A720 cores and two Cortex-A715 cores), and 2 Cortex-A520 cores.

Of course, this is still the reference design, and smartphones from different manufacturers are expected to easily exceed the 1,800,000 point mark on the benchmark. On Geekbench 6, the leaker Tech_Reve on Twitter expects the chip to reach 2250 points on a core, and 7100 points in multi-core, which would also represent a significant increase compared to the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It now remains to be seen if Qualcomm will manage to improve this score by the time the chip is released in a few months. It will then arrive in stride in the first smartphones, such as the Xiaomi 14.