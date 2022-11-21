The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is faster than the Apple A15 in the iPhone 14, according to this benchmark

In 2023, high-end Android smartphones are shaping up to be particularly powerful, and this could be the first generation to be faster than the recent iPhone 14s thanks to Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chip.

A few days ago, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, its new SoC that will equip the next premium Android smartphones. Qualcomm promises 25% more power and a 45% improvement in energy efficiency, which should allow the chip to compete with Apple’s latest processors.

It looks like Qualcomm has finally managed to overtake the Apple A15 of the iPhone 15 in terms of performance, if a recent benchmark is to be believed. In effect, the Vivo X90 Pro+, the official smartphone of the 2022 football world cup, just passed on Geekbench. His score is the highest ever recorded on an Android smartphone.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ will be faster than Apple’s iPhone 14

According to the benchmark, the Vivo X90 Pro+ managed to achieve a score of 5106 points in multi-core, which is about 100 points more than the Apple A15 of the iPhone 14. On a core, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is nevertheless less efficient, with a score of 1480, compared to around 1700 at Apple. Either way, this is quite a leap forward for Qualcomm, which used to lag behind in terms of raw power.

Despite Qualcomm’s efforts, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 still bows to iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip, which tops out at around 1850 points on single-core, and 5500 points on multi-core. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s GPU is faster than that of the iPhone 14 Pro, which could allow Android smartphones to enjoy better in-game performance.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is even faster than Samsung’s Galaxy S23, which nevertheless take advantage of a modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a higher frequency of 3.36 GHz. We imagine that the Korean giant’s smartphones are not able to reach the maximum frequency offered by the chip due to insufficient cooling, as was the case in previous years. Vivo will officially present its X90 Pro+ tomorrow at a conference in China at 12 p.m.