The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 aims to have a future “overclocked” version

Qualcomm is now developed 8 Gen 2, its next SoC that is expected to be incorporated into many of the high-end Android smartphones of the . However, apparently contradictory information is emerging around it, because on the one hand it is said that it will prioritize energy efficiency over power, but now rumors of an variant have emerged to deal with the criticism received and Apple’s A16 Bionic .

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was included in many of the high-end Android smartphones that appeared during the first half of 2022, has not been without controversy, having received criticism for its overheating problems. That was attributed to the manufacturing process that Samsung, which apparently did not reach the required quality levels. For its part, the Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 uses TSMC’s 4nm process and improved both in power and efficiency to establish itself as the processor of choice among high-end Android smartphones.

The market for SoCs based on the ARM architecture is hotly contested, so Qualcomm is practically obliged to develop and market the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 if it doesn’t want to lose the good position it enjoys in the Android ecosystem. According to rumors, the company intends to focus on efficiency instead of powerbut, seeing the criticism received and the mistrust generated, he would have partially rectified to prepare an overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The rumor comes Digital Chat Station and explains that the standard of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have high-performance cores running at a frequency of 3.4 or 3.5 gigahertz, but that would appear next year “an ultra high frequency version”. The same leaker has stated that the graphics processor, which would have to be an Adreno 740, will surpass its rival from Apple, although it remains to be seen if he was referring to the A16 Bionic or a previous generation.

Regarding the A16 Bionic, which has been included in the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has commented that it is 40% faster than its rivals while including high-performance cores that operate at a frequency of 3.46GHz. For its part, the high-performance cores of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 go at 3.2GHz.

It is important to keep in mind that these are just rumours, so we will see how the product turns out when it is officially announced and implemented on some devices. That yes, the concern for the performance of the hardware in recent years has reached truly absurd extremes both in personal computers and in mobility, since for a long time the mid-low range and superior devices have been very redundant on that front, so the topic should focus on making better use of it with more and better optimized software.