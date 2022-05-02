The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus would be very close to being presented

Five months have already passed since Qualcomm’s presentation of its current top of the range, so too many calendar pages should not fall until its refresh, the expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus Long live your coming out. This, of course, as an intermediate step until the arrival of the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which except for surprises, we expect for some time at the end of this year, between the middle of November and the middle of December, so that the first terminals with it can debut or something before or during the future CES 2023.

In addition, as we can read in Gizchina, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus could not arrive alone, but in the company of a variant of the 8 Gen 1 but without the latest generation cellular connectivity, that is, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4G, an integrated that I admit is particularly surprising to me, since it is very difficult for me to imagine a high-end smartphone that intentionally renounces 5G connectivity. I’m not saying it doesn’t make sense, I’m just saying that I haven’t found it.

Be that as it may, more and more voices within the industry point to the first motorized devices with this future Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus could be presented in early June, which already leaves a fairly tight margin for Qualcomm for the presentation of this new SoC. Thus, there is considerable consensus in raising the possibility that only a few weeks separate us from its presentation, which should take place sometime between the middle and end of this newly released month of May.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will be manufactured on TSMC’s four-nanometer platform, unlike its predecessor, billed by Samsung, and will have a CPU made up of eight cores: one ARM Cortex-X2 core, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores at 2, and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores, that is, the same that we find in its predecessor. The big question is whether, as a result of some kind of improvement, we will see an increase in the maximum speed of all or part of its cores.

According to some reports that have seen the light, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus would have yielded very positive results in the internal tests that have been carried out. Good temperature control, really stable operation and improvements in terms of power consumption point to a version that deserves the Plus that accompanies its name, and that also allows us to open our mouths for the next generation of the chip. Qualcomm’s top of the range.