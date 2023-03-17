The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 wants to combine premium experience and moderate price

Qualcomm announces a new processor for mid-range smartphones: the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. Taking advantage of the founder’s work on its high-end components, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 wants to bring the full experience of premium smartphones to affordable phones thanks to to artificial intelligence. Presentation.

A year ago, almost to the day, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. It was the first “Gen” Snapdragon for Qualcomm’s 7 line of SoCs. The goal of the founder from San Diego was simple: to create the same enthusiasm for the mid-range as for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which was presented a few months earlier at the Snapdragon Summit. To seduce manufacturers, Qualcomm had not skimped on the marketing arguments directly inherited from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 4 nm engraving, integrated 5G modem, Quick Charge 4+, triple image processor, RAM in LPDDR5 format, etc.

- Advertisement -

Read also – Galaxy S24: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip would be much more powerful than Apple’s A16

Despite very good arguments, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 has had a fairly timid commercial career. You only find it today in two or three terminals: the Chinese version of Oppo’s Reno8 Pro, the very recent Xiaomi 13 Lite and an obscure Xiaomi Civi 2. That’s not much for a SoC that wanted to be a real revolution in the mid-range segment. A heterogeneous market where you find three types of processors.

Saving the Soldier Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

First, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, chosen by manufacturers who bet on the power / price ratio: Reno9 at Oppo, Realme GT Neo5, etc.). Then, Qualcomm’s affordable SoCs, like the Snapdragon 778G at Poco, or the Snapdragon 695 at Honor and Oppo. Finally, the SoC from MediaTek that attract brands that want to avoid a mad surge in their prices due to inflation. This is the case of Samsung or Vivo.

Faced with this observation, Qualcomm is reviewing its copy. If the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 has not (yet?) found its audience, here is its replacement: the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (no, there is no standard 7 Gen 2). It is a SoC that has a double mission. First, make people forget the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that brands still appreciate at the start of 2023 for its value for money (like Motorola, Realme, Honor or even OnePlus). Then, multiply the services fed with artificial intelligence to offer a premium experience to phones that remain “affordable”.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2: more powerful, less greedy, smarter

- Advertisement -

What are the arguments of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 to achieve this. First, faster Kryo cores, which can go up to 2.91 GHz for the Kryo Prime. Qualcomm announces computing power 50% higher to that of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Then a beefier GPU: its power would be twice as high to that of SD 7 Gen 1. This allows the SoC to be compatible RSV for more realism in games. Without forgetting the traditional reduction in energy consumption, here 13% on an identical task. Additionally, SD 7+ Gen 2 gains Snapdragon Sound and the latest low latency audio codecs from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

As there is not only game in life, Qualcomm also strengthens the triple Spectra image coprocessor by increasing the color sampling, from 10 to 18 bits. This should improve contrast, color, and brightness, especially in low-light scenes. Like its predecessor, the SD 7+ Gen 2 is compatible with 200 megapixel sensors. You also find the modem Snapdragon X62 already come across in the SD Gen 1. We would have preferred Qualcomm to choose the Snapdragon X65 from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Especially since Qualcomm offers the SD 7+ Gen 2 its router Fast Connect 6900with Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E.

- Advertisement -

Better connectivity, better low-light photos, more power, less energy consumption, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 could almost compete with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. In the end, it doesn’t lack much. It remains to be seen whether the concept will appeal to manufacturers. According to Qualcomm, the first equipped devices will be presented in the coming weeks. So it will happen very quickly.