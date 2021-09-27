The smartest way to avoid energy crises: use less

European leaders need an energy-related intervention. The factors that have tripled the price of gas on the continent and triggered the cost of electricity are not going to go away. However, to solve the problem you have to find ways to use less energy, not just to increase the flow from other sources.

The current crisis has exposed the vulnerability of countries like Great Britain and Italy, which rely heavily on imported gas. The UK could try to avoid future problems by accelerating its plans to quadruple offshore wind generation capacity by 2030. But the latest crisis was exacerbated by a period of low wind speeds. Increasing gas storage would be a step backward, while developing new ways to store electricity will take time. Building more nuclear power plants would not provide energy until long after 2030.

An alternative approach is to focus on reducing demand. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), population and economic growth mean that the world could need more than 600 exajoules (EJ) of energy in 2050. That is equivalent to 14 billion tons of oil, and is a sharp increase over to the 412 EJ that the planet consumed in 2020. Even with a huge construction of wind turbines and solar panels, it implies the continued use of fossil fuels.

That’s where energy efficiency comes in. The IEA estimates that, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in 2050, total energy consumption will have to be reduced to 344 EJ. The lion’s share of this reduction in demand by almost half can be achieved by making manufacturing plants, vehicles and, in particular, buildings use less energy. Most of the reduction consists of retrofitting buildings, for example by replacing gas boilers with electric heat pumps.

Neither of these measures will alleviate the current gas panic. But quick action would at least start to prevent future troubles. As the IEA points out, improving efficiency is the best way to improve energy security.

Companies such as the French giant Schneider Electric, of 85,000 million euros, and the Italian Enel, of 72,000 million, have important businesses advising companies on how to reduce energy consumption, while asset managers such as the British SDCL and the France’s Tikehau Capital channel funds for modernization projects. But governments could do much more to focus attention on efficiency. It’s a more productive alternative than tormenting yourself over supply.