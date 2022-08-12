The smart scales from Noerden: the MINIMI and the SENSORI

is a brand known for diverse smart accessories such as NOERDEN watches, smart water bottles and .

Today I am going to tell you about the differences between the two available models, the and the .

I spoke in detail about the Sensori a few months ago, even with a video that I leave you here again, although the app has improved a lot since then, which is why it is worth the update.

As you can see in the NOERDEN app, when we add the scales they appear one after the other. To include them we just have to activate Bluetooth and get on the scale, taking a few seconds to have it configured. It is important that we first give our age and gender to the app, since they are important variables so that it can draw conclusions with what it measures us.

Variables measured by Noerden scales

That’s right, because these smart scales not only measure weight, they measure up to 9 different variables thanks to an imperceptible electrical current that passes through our body. Here are the variables: weight, BMI, BMR, body fat, lean body mass, hydration, visceral mass, bone mass, and metabolic age.

Differences between Minimi and Sensori

The difference between both scales is their size and weight. While the Minimi, 31 euros on Amazon, measures 260x260x27mm and weighs 1.2 Kilograms, the Sensori, 99 euros on Amazon, measures 310x310x25mm and weighs 1.85 Kilograms.

To send the data to the app, the Minimi does it via Bluetooth, while the Sensori also manages to do it via WiFi.

Data displayed by the app

This is the tastiest part, because the scales have no secret: you get on, wait a while for it to measure the variables, and you get off. The tasty thing about it is having the app installed and collecting the information so that the reports are generated.

The report shows the graphs individually, so that we can see the progress of each variable. We can at any time consult the meaning of a specific variable, thus seeing the description in Spanish.

In the control panel we have the values ​​of the last measurement, and if we want its evolution, we only have to click on each one.

As you can see in the graph above, they are the measurements of a 74-year-old person who has a metabolic age of 84 due to being overweight, which is why it shows the values ​​that need to be improved in yellow, and those that are good in green.

The weight shows it highlighted, and it is possible to put the objective value so that we can work on the subject, exercising and dieting, of course.

Regarding exercise, he encourages you to use Noerden’s own application, which we presented to you a few weeks ago in the article Noerden launches Bim, an app for exercising with friends via videoconference.

When we click on a specific variable, we see the details, with a color code indicating what the normals should be and where we are.

Conclusion and personal opinion

Having all the variables registered and being able to see the evolution, even integrating with Google Fit, is part of the recipe for success. After trying both, I can say that the difference between them is really minimal, despite the price difference (almost 60 euros).

It is important to bear in mind that with the Minimi you have to have your mobile nearby for the Bluetooth connection, since that is the only way to collect the data, while with the Sensori it is more comfortable, since it does so via WiFi. The size, in my case, does not represent a difference that is worth paying the price difference, although depending on the body of each person, it may be that the small one does not have adequate visibility.

Without a doubt, I think that investing 31 euros in the Minimi is a wise move to get to know our body better and see its evolution on a day-to-day basis.