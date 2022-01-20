The Sky is Everywhere comes to Apple TV + on Valentine’s Day | Trailer

Even today Apple TV Plus releases a new trailer: this time the object is The Sky is Everywhere, film directed by Josephine Decker and written by Jandy Nelson, based on Nelson’s 2010 book of the same name. The film will debut on the streaming platform and in a very limited number of theaters on February 11 – just in time for Valentine’s weekend, in short.

The book falls within the so-called vein Young Adult, which encompasses multiple genres but has a common denominator – it is aimed precisely at young adults, between adolescence and maturity. It tells the story of a high school girl, Lennie Walker, who struggles to process the death of her older sister, and finds herself romantically involved with both her sister’s ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares the bereavement, and with a new boyfriend. with whom he shares a love for music. The novel represents Jandy Nelson’s debut, and was generally highly regarded and quickly acquired best-seller status.

The film was produced by Study A24, one of the main sources of content for the Apple streaming platform. Josephine Decker recently made a name for herself in the biopic Shirley, which chronicles the life of US horror / thriller writer Shirley Jackson. The cast includes: