The six little-known apps that cannot be missing on my Android mobile

We all have those apps that we install when we unbox a new phone. Among them almost certainly are WhatsApp, Instagram and the most typical, but today I want to tell you the essential apps, but not so well knownwhich I always install on my Android.

They are free apps, simply essential in my day to day life, but despite having a good number of downloads, they are not that popular.

RainAlarm

Weather apps crash too much. A sunny forecast for tomorrow and a rainy sunrise, and vice versa, are usual. To avoid these problems, the solution is RainAlarm. this app It is a map in real time with the rainfall in your area. There is no margin for error here is it raining or not.

You can set it to notify you within a certain kilometer radius, so you know if it’s raining near your area and you can prepare your umbrella. It’s free, hardly any ads and it has a fully configurable notification system. A must In all rules.

rain alarm Price: Free

Developer: michael diener

Download: For Android on Google Play

Social Drive

Google Maps and Waze are cool, but if you drive daily SocialDrive is an essential app. In it we can know if there are retentions in your area, accidents, poor road conditions or if there is a mobile radar on that 30 km/h street where you have ever passed at 35 km/h. The app is updated with driver reports, and it has such a community of users that every few minutes there are new reports.

Social Drive Price: Free

Developer: Social Drive

Download: For Android on Google Play

Download: For iOS on the App Store

OpenPark

This app is the most comfortable thing I’ve tried in years, although it depends directly on the community in which you live. However, I think it is interesting to share it, so that you know the capabilities of your phone.

OpenPark allows you to open the garage door with your mobilesimply by swiping on the screen. It works via Bluetooth, so it doesn’t matter if you’re without data or coverage. As I anticipated, the community or the house has to be attached to this platform, but it seems quite curious to me.

OpenPark Price: Free

Developer: OpenPark

Download: For Android on the Google Play Store

CPU Throttling Test

This is probably the most geeky of the compilation, but it is quite useful. I personally don’t like benchmarks, a number is a number and it doesn’t tell me much, but the graphics are something else. With this app what we do is measure the sustained performance of the CPU.

Measuring sustained, in my opinion, is much more important than a short benchmark. What is the use of a cell phone firing its CPU to give more points in AnTuTu, if then it is not able to keep the Genshin Impact flowing for 1 hour? This app tells you how your mobile holds up in the face of adversitythrough a simple graph in which you will see the drops in performance.

CPU Throttling Test Price: Free

Developer: Procedural Prophet

Download: For Android on Google Play

Wally

We all like good wallpapers. Walli is my favorite and free app for get dozens of wallpapers in a few seconds. The interface is very easy to understand, wallpapers are uploaded constantly and the few ads it has are used so that content creators can receive something for their work.

Walli – HD Wallpapers Price: Free

Developer: Tap Mobile

Download: For Android on Google Play

MyDGT

The digital card on the mobile does not yet exist, but there is a little trick to carry the DNI on the mobile. MiDGT is an app that allows you to carry driving license on your Android, document in which your ID also appears. I have to confess that I never go out with a wallet, since having the debit card on my mobile and this app, I have never had any problems.

In fact, in those places where they have asked me for ID + COVID Passport, I have simply shown the passport plus the driving license. The same thing happens with law enforcement officers, in a traffic control you can show the appwithout the need to physically carry the card.