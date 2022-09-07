“The Simpsons” join the Disney villains in a new animated short

“The : Welcome to the Club” will be the fifth film in the franchise released exclusively through streaming. (Star Plus)

In September, another short film from The Simpson that will unite the charismatic yellow family with the most famous villains of the universe. With this, there would be five original shorts that the television franchise has presented exclusively through the format streaming regarding its inclusion as part of the catalog of Disney+ and, in Latin America, for the associated platform Star+.

Titled as “The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club”, This special episode revealed its first look through an official poster. In the picture, you can see Lisa and Ursulathe enemy of little mermaid, driving a car together in the same style as Thelma and Louise. The typography also makes a reference to the Evil Queen Grimhilde with a rotten apple, the same one he offered to Snow White. Its premiere will be next September 8 .

“ With her heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is shocked to learn that being mean can be more fun. ”, points out the official premise. From what is anticipated, the responsible, generous and empathetic Lisa will once again turn her interest to the dark side and perhaps revive her taste for witchcraft, after realizing that being on the side of the good guys is not as much fun as it is. she thought.

The validity of The Simpson until today

Born between short film ideas, The Simpson aired for the first time on American television on December 17, 1989. With 33 seasons, the story created by Matt Groening it is still on the air and available digitally globally. The center of this animated universe focuses mainly on Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson; an ordinary family living in Springfield.

Official poster of “The Simpsons: welcome to the club”. (Star Plus)

The purpose behind this production was to portray US families and develop a satire based on each member (father, mother and siblings of different ages). In the 90s, it was recognized as one of the most watched programs on the small screen and won multiple victories at the Emmy Awards, the most important on TV. The influence he had on other creations for the animated world is undeniable, as is his impact on comedy.

In Latin America, the episodes were broadcast on Fox in a Latin dub that allowed it to enchant Spanish-speaking audiences much more. Humberto Velez He remained the official voice of Homer from the beginning until the present installment, with him currently making up the cast other voice actors such as Claudia Motta (Marge and Bart), Nallely Solís (Lisa) and Patricia Acevedo (Maggie). The original voices are those of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria Y harry shearer.

All episodes of The Simpson can be seen in the catalog Star+.

