The shipping giants will head ashore

The shipping giants are heading to port, but not in the traditional sense. Companies like Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd are on a wave of record valuations thanks to a year of sky-high container rates. Gobbling up your ground logistics rivals would be a way to use up money that is slipping out of their hands. It would also serve as a practical buffer against future supply chain crises.

The turmoil of the pandemic has benefited the shipping sector. Government aid, such as checks sent to American households, has boosted consumer spending. Freight rates have skyrocketed. In September, a container from China to New York cost 19,000 euros, eight times its 2019 price.

That has boosted the results of the shipping companies. Market leader Maersk’s ebitda will nearly triple in 2021 to exceed € 20 billion, according to analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. The company, which the market values ​​at $ 57 billion in mid-December, will likely have more than $ 15 billion in net cash in 2022.

The normal response would be for top executives like Maersk’s Soren Skou to splurge on bigger and bigger ships. However, the blockade of the Suez Canal in March shows the dangers of excess volume. And the arrival of many new ships three to four years from now may overwhelm the demand for container space, plunging freight prices and shipping margins.

A smarter move may be to invest in getting containers seamlessly from port to customer. In April, Danish shipping and freight specialist DSV bought Kuwaiti’s logistics unit Agility Public Warehousing for € 3.6 billion for precisely this reason. France’s CMA CGM and Maersk have made similar moves this month.

At € 48 billion in value, DSV is too big even for Maersk. The Swiss Kuehne und Nagel, 34,000 million euros, would also be a challenge. However, its shares plummeted 25% in September and October due to lower freight rates. If these trends continue, the company could come into play in 2022. US ground transport specialist CH Robinson Worldwide, worth € 12 billion, would be another option.

Bringing together maritime and land services under one roof would save costs. It would also make it easier for operators to circumvent future supply chain bottlenecks and charge a premium for faster delivery. Danish wind turbine giant Vestas Wind Systems, which has struggled to source parts throughout 2021, signed just such an agreement with Maersk in November. In 2022 there are many incentives for boaters to go ashore.