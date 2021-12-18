The seven best Android applications to congratulate this Christmas 2021

There is a week left for Christmas. During the next few days we will not stop receiving messages with christmas greetings family, friends and colleagues, and we will also have to congratulate these parties.

If you do not want to be caught by the bull, or you want to congratulate Christmas in a more original way, do not miss our selection with the best applications to congratulate Christmas, with applications to congratulate the holidays with funny videos, Christmas cards or stickers.

ElfYourself

We start with ElfYourself, the most famous application to congratulate Christmas with a fun video starring elves to whom we can put our face and that of our contacts. It offers a selection of free dances but most will be paid.

ElfYourself® By Office Depot Developer: Magic Mirror LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Entertainment

Dance yourself

Dance yourself It is another alternative to create dances with our face, including Christmas themes to share during this Christmas, in addition to other celebrations for the rest of the year. It has a selection of free and paid dances.

Dance yourself Developer: Pablex Apps 3D Studio

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Entertainment

Your Christmas Face

Your Christmas Face It is another alternative to congratulate these holidays with a video. It allows us to customize our avatar to move the skeleton in its 50 available songs and 10 scenes to choose from.

Your Christmas Face Developer: MaxiWorld Apps

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Entertainment

Create holiday cards

If you are more traditional with the application Create holiday cards You can create beautiful Christmas cards in which you can personalize by adding personalized text and stickers. The application is totally free.

Create holiday cards Developer: Rosaval Apps

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Christmas Photo Frames

With the app Christmas Photo Frames you can turn a photo into a Christmas card. This photo editor is full of effects, stickers and texts with Christmas motifs so you can create the montage to your liking.

Christmas Photo Frames Developer: Linerock Investments LTD

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Photography

Christmas Stickers for Whatsapp

If you are more minimalist, you can congratulate these holidays with WhatsApp stickers, and one of the best applications is Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp. It has a great variety of Christmas packages totally free.

Christmas Stickers for Whatsapp – WAStickerApps Developer: OnePic

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

PNP – Portable North Pole

Finally, with the application Portable North Pole you can congratulate the smallest of the house with a personalized santa claus video simulating a video call. The application can be used for free but some videos and features are paid.