The Servant, Apple unveils the trailer for the final season

M. Night Shyamalan’s television work created for Apple TV+ is nearing completion and the fourth season, the final one, will also be available very soon, which will debut in preview in January 2023.

The first episode of the last season of The Servant will debut on Friday 13 Januarywith the rest arriving weekly until the series’ grand finale on March 17, 2023. Described by Apple as an “emotional and epic conclusion,” the season will be the final chapter in the Turner story.