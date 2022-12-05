The Servant, Apple unveils the trailer for the final season

M. Night Shyamalan’s television work created for Apple TV+ is nearing completion and the fourth season, the final one, will also be available very soon, which will debut in preview in January 2023.
“Leanne’s war with the Church of the Lesser Saints escalates, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must face not only Leanne’s growing threat, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up As the foundation of the Turner family continues to crumble, the questions are finally answered: Who is Leanne Grayson and who is the baby in their home?”
The Servant is one of the first TV series announced by Apple before the arrival of its eponymous streaming service, and in order not to miss anything, it was also the subject of a lengthy lawsuit that was later dismissed, according to which the creators of the show were accused of plagiarism. The lawsuit had been filed by Francesca Gregorini, writer and director of The truth about Emanuel (The Truth About Emmanuel).
With the recent arrival of Disney + and Netflix in low-cost variants weighed down by advertising content, the topic of ADS is quite hot and it seems that even a competitor like Apple TV +. less accustomed to similar policies, may embrace this choice sooner or later.