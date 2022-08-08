The series about a famous transsexual from the 90s, among other Spanish productions to watch on HBO Max

Spanish miniseries to binge on HBO Max. (HBO Max, Portocabo Productions, Alea Media, Caballo Films, Movistar Plus)

As well as countries like Korea and the USA are taking over the platforms streaming with your local content, Spain either left behind. For example, on Netflix Spanish movies and series have a guaranteed place, so in hbo max they also work to gain visibility, since they have been cultivating land little by little; although they still go a bit unnoticed by the subscribers of this streamer. For this reason, in this section we have made a space for the spanish product that you should know in the service owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

Poison

“Valeria is to embark on the adventure of her life, when she meets her idol, the incomparable trans icon Cristina, the poisonand begins to write his biography. In this 2020 8-episode miniseries, you’ll meet the and controversial ’90s transsexual known as the poison. It is inspired by the official memoirs of Christina Ortiz titled Say! Neither a whore nor a saint”.

Spanish stars recognized as Esther Exposito (Elite) are part of the cast of this production, s as Elizabeth Torres, lola rodriguez Y Danielle Santiago.

Iron

Candela Peña is Candela Montes in the miniseries “Hierro”. (Portobabo Productions)

8-episode miniseries that follows Candela Montes, a judge with character and unconventional, who is sent to the most remote destination possible: an island called El Hierro, which is full of particularities in which it is difficult for her to fit in. When she arrives, she has to face a murder case and that’s when she begins her real journey.

Candela Pena plays Candela Montes, the protagonist.

Homeland

“Homeland”, 2020 series based on the book by Fernando Aramburu. (Medium Alloy)

Historical drama based on the book Homeland of Fernando Aramburuwhich tells the story of two families going through hard times during the murders and attacks by the terrorist group ETA in the Basque country, in relation to the separatist conflict.

The story covers 30 years of the Basque conflict and analyzes its impact on ordinary people. It was produced by Middle Wing for HBO Spain.

Riot gear

Vicky Luengo is one of the central actresses of “Antiriot”. (Horse Films)

Starring Vicky Luengo (girls), this miniseries within the police drama and thriller genre has 6 episodes and follows a riot squad and 6 agents within it, who are involved in a violent plot of power and betrayal, after an eviction that goes out of control. control. This situation makes them end up accused of reckless homicide.

Riot gear shows and criticizes the police force, a source of controversy in many countries.

Area

Area delves into the experience of police inspector Héctor Uría, who returns to service, three years after the serious accident of a nuclear reactor in northern Spain, as the only survivor of the first group that came to the aid of the plant. He now he must investigate the inhuman murder of a man in the exclusion zone.

Series created and directed by Jorge Sanchez-Cabezudo, starring Edward Fernandez (Mediterranean)Y It is among the 100 best Spanish series according to the ranking of Filmaffinity.

: