The sequel to “Tomb Raider” is canceled and the franchise loses Alicia Vikander

We will not see more alice vikander What Lara Croft in his adventures as the protagonist of the saga tomb Raider. According to new information, the film company MGM lost the film rights to the based on the famous video game and, therefore, the Swedish actress has ceased to be linked to the project. Will we see a new interpreter of Lara on screen or will the character not return to the cinema?

On July 29, TheWrap reported that MGM had the possibility to start the sequel until May of this year and crossed the time limit. Now, the title will be offered in the market of Hollywood film studios, but it is not yet known which one will obtain the rights to develop a new live action which is probably another reboot by no longer having the Oscar winner in the leading role.

The rights to continue with more films reverted to the video game company, after it joined producer Graham King’s GK Films to “represent the intellectual property,” the report said. In 2011, King’s company acquired the rights to the franchise from Square Enix and is considered the most interesting offers to bring this story to the cinema for the third time.

The success of the two versions of tomb Raider

tomb Raider premiered in 2018 and It grossed nearly $275 million at the box office worldwide. in addition to bringing a refreshing vision after the two successful films he starred in Angelina Jolie in 2001 and 2003 (generating $432 million in profits worldwide). Each version was based on two different stages of the video game, while Jolie brought the archaeologist to life based on the 90s design, alice vikander she played the Lara we’ve known since the 2013 reboot.

The story follows the reckless and reckless Lara Croft, who has cut her life completely away from her family legacy and the millionaire mansion she grew up in, after her father, Richard, disappeared. When she finds a message in code that would be from him, the young British woman embarks on a journey using her skills as an archaeologist and adventurer to investigate the island where Himiko, the queen of Yamatai who has the power to grant life and death.

It had been confirmed that the 33-year-old actress would return to her leading role, after shining on the big screen. However, during the last few years, the development of this tape seemed to be on hold despite the fact that Misha Green, the creator of Lovecraft Countryhad been chosen to write and direct at the time. The sequel would adapt the second game in the seriesRise of the Tomb Raiderwhich came to light in 2015 . The one that follows is Shadow of the Tomb Raiderthe third and last –until now– that was published the same year as the film.

