The semiconductor crisis adds another problem: there are not enough qualified workers

The chip crisis has been with us for two years and, as time goes by, data is coming to light that allows us to better understand this extremely complex phenomenon. Recently, an SIA analysis identified that more semiconductors than ever are being manufactured, but that they are insufficient to meet the high demand. We now know that efforts to increase production have a huge limitation, at least in Taiwan: lack of qualified personnel working in factories.

This small island nation, located 180km east of China, is the epicenter of global manufacturing of advanced semiconductors. Companies such as TSMC and MediaTek operate within its borders, industry giants that plan to hire a total of 10,000 employees for different positions throughout this year. However, they warn, according to Nikkei Asia, that talent is getting harder to come by, a situation that is getting worse as the number of engineering and electronics graduates shrinks.

The semiconductor crisis faces a new challenge

To get an idea, Taiwan has approximately 23.4 million inhabitants. In 2019, the semiconductor industry employed 225,000 people and by the end of last year this number had risen to more than 290,000, according to the National Economic Research Institute. And everything seems to indicate that this expansion will continue, although slower than expecteddue to the shortage of, not of components per se, but of skilled labor.

Although the vacancies include less technical positions for the production lines and other areas of the factories, the main drawback is finding specialists in microelectronics. This situation occurs when, surprisingly, the number of graduates has been declining. Faced with the appetite for talent, many companies try to entice students to hire them, even before they graduate.

Sometimes, some students, who have previously been contacted by human resources departments, know before graduating in which company they will take their first steps. The talent shortage, considered the most serious that has ever occurred on the island, has forced companies to offer better salaries and the authorities to prohibit job advertisements for jobs outside their borders, with the aim to prevent the brain drain.

But this is not the only measure to deal with this situation. The Taiwanese government promised to invest 300 million dollars to create new university establishments and promote postgraduate training. It also evaluates softening the regulations on the hiring of foreigners. According to data from the Ministry of Labor Affairs, only 1,146 people of other nationalities have approved work permits to work in science parks, technology centers and semiconductor factories.

The difficulty of finding talent, added to others such as the reduction in silicon production, delays in shipments and the worst drought in the last 50 years, to name a few, have come together in a perfect storm that has given rise to the crisis of semiconductors. For now, as we have seen in previous articles, many measures to deal with this situation are already underway. However, everything seems to indicate that the relief will not come this year, but in 2023.

